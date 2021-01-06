By Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has announced the winners of a virtual drawing competition on "Let's Protect Our World: Traditions of the Turkic World".

The art contest aims at encouraging young people to study and preserve ancient customs and traditions, national and spiritual values of the Turkic world, as well as to demonstrate their creative abilities.

The competition brought together schoolchildren aged 5 to 17 years from the organization's member and observer countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Hungary, as well as Turkmenistan, Bulgaria and Ukraine.

The young artists presented their paintings in 12 thematic categories: "Dada Gorgud", "Our Heritage", "Customs and Traditions", "Samazens", "Woman of the Turkic World", "Novruz", "Carpets", "National cuisine", "Music", "Games", "Let's protect our world" and "Turkic Unity".

President of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva presented certificates and awards to the group of winners from Azerbaijan, selected by the jury, as well as by online voting.

Gunay Afandiyeva emphasized the importance of a deeper study of the rich history and culture of the Turkic world.

President of the Foundation noted that the organization has prepared a book reflecting the customs and traditions of the Turkic-speaking peoples based on the drawings of participants of the competition, and that a presentation of the book will be held next year.

The winners include Maryam Guluzade who was awarded with the "Grand Prix", Kovsar Gurban won prize in the nomination "Friendship", while Aytaj Talyshinsky was named best in the nomination "Knowledge".

At the same time, Jalil Karimli took 1st place at the age of 6-9 years, Arif Guliyev - 3rd place at the age of 6-9 years, Sura Dadashzade - 2nd place at the age of 14-16 years.

Other winners included Maryam Guluzade ("Novruz" nomination), Tahmina Karimova in ("Samazens"), Sameandar Gurbanzade ("Carpets"), Zarina Shikhaliyeva ("Music").

Certificates of children participating in the competition from the regions of Azerbaijan, as well as from other Turkic-speaking countries, will be delivered by e-mail amid coronavirus pandemic.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz