New Year’s Eve charity for the visually impaired children has opened in Baku.

Charity sale of the painting series called "Eyebrows" is co-organized by ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival in partnership with "27qm" gallery and the Visually Impaired People Society of Azerbaijan.

A series of paintings called by Belarusian-Czech artist Olga Yakubovskaya was first presented in 2018 at the first ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival as part of the exhibition "ReAnimation", dedicated to the history of the animation in Azerbaijan.

The series of paintings "Eyebrows" was inspired by Azerbaijan's rich culture and animation.

Small details of the general image in the works of Azerbaijani authors played a major role for Olga Yakubovskaya.

One of such details is the expressive eyebrows. As the artist notes, "humor overcomes everything, let the eyebrows of the Azerbaijani cat in my works make you smile too."

All collected money will be used to buy New Year’s Eve presents for the children with vision impairments.

Price of one painting is 50 AZN ($29). Artworks are available for purchase at "27qm" gallery. Payment is possible by cash or bank transfer. Delivery around Baku is possible for an additional 10 AZN.

Paintings can be chosen online, by contacting organizers via social pages or via e-mail: [email protected]

