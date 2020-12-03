By Laman Ismayilova

"Karabakh Cup 2020" International Arts Contest has selected its winners.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association, the art contest was held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

The competition brought together young talents from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Iran and Ukraine. The contest marked the victory of Azerbaijan in 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war,

The competition was held by age categories: children (up to 7-8 years old and 9-10 years old), adolescents (up to 11-12 years old and 13-15 years old), and adults (up to 16-25 years old, 25 years old and older). The young talents competed in various nominations: strings, winds, keyboards, vocals (pop, folk, classical), all types of dances, artistic reading, theater, fine arts.

The jury included director of the Arts Gymnasium at the National Conservatory Ayten Ahmadova, head of the performing arts department of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Sabina Mehdiyeva, president of the Azerbaijan Dance Association, board member of the Youth Union Aziz Azizov, head of the Azerbaijan Art Council Dadash Mammadov.

President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association congratulated Azerbaijan with the victory in the second Nagorno-Karabakh war

"First of all, I congratulate all our people on the great Victory in the Patriotic War! I wish patience to the families and loved ones of our martyrs. They are our common pain and pride! We wrote history thanks to the unity of the people and the valiant army headed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The whole world was convinced that Karabakh is Azerbaijan! I would like to note that, due to the martial law and the coronavirus pandemic, we held an online art competition for the second time this year. In spite of the fact that the competition was not held at a concert venue, hundreds of participants took part in it.

This is the result of the success of our work, as well as the hard work of teachers and artists. We thank all the leaders of the collectives who teach the younger generation in this difficult time! The art contest was held to support young talents. Your team makes everything possible to provide them will all necessary conditions for creative work. On behalf of our team, I would like to thank everyone who supported us," Aziz Azizov told Trend Life.

The list of the winners is published on the websites of the organizers. You can watch contest performances on YouTube.

Media partners were Azernews.az,Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az,

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz