By Laman Ismayilova

YAP Ganja Youth Union has presented a patriotic video dedicated to the National Flag Day (November 9).

It was noted that Azerbaijani flag waving at the highest peaks today demonstrates the strength of the Azerbaijani state and national unity.

The video features young people dressed in traditional costumes in the colors of the national flag, who sing poems dedicated to Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Democratic Republic adopted the Azerbaijani tricolour as the national flag of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on November 9th 1918.

The flag was flown until 1920 when Azerbaijan became part of the Soviet Union.

After gaining independence in 1991, the Supreme Council of the Azerbaijan Republic announced the tricolor flag with a star and a crescent as the national flag of Azerbaijan on February 5, 1991.

On November 17, 2009, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to declare November 9 as the National Flag Day.

To honor the flag, the National Flag Square in Baku was officially opened by President Ilham Aliyev on September 1 2010.