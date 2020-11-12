By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has showcased sahang and satil from the museum's Artistic Metalwork collection.

Historically, rulers and great statesmen are remembered for their deeds, perpetuated in memory due to their important role in the people's fate. Khurshidbanu Natavan, a generous, thoughtful poet, an active public figure, and patron of the arts is one of these historical figures. The supply of water from the Isa Bulag spring to the Shusha fortress to provide the population with drinking water, the construction of a pool and a bath was her major charitable project.

People used sahang, guyum, and satil, decorated with beautiful patterns, to carry water from the spring.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

---

