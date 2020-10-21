By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan intends to implement joint measures with Iran to include Khudafarin bridges in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List.

The State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan has issued a statement in this regard.

The decision was made taking into account its exceptional universal value, unique landscape, high architectural and engineering solution, as well as its location in the territory of the two countries.

Khudafarin is magnificent historical monument located on the state border of Azerbaijan and Iran.

There are two Khudafarin bridges connecting the northern and southern banks of the Araz River in the Jabrayil region.

Located on the historical Silk Road, the 11-arched Khudafarin bridge was built in the 11th-12th centuries. The 15-arched Khudafarin bridges were constructed in the 13th century.

After the occupation of Jabrayil by Armenian invaders in 1993, Khudafarin bridges have seriously been damaged.

On October 4, 2020, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated Jabrayil, where the Khudafarin bridges are located, and several villages of the region from Armenian occupation.

Notably, Azerbaijan and UNESCO have been enjoying successful cooperation since 1992. In 2003, the parties signed the framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

Many Azerbaijan's cultural sites have been included into UNESCO's World Heritage List: Walled City of Baku with the Shirvanshah's Palace and Maiden Tower, Historic Centre of Sheki with the Khan’s Palace and Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape.

