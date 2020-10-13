By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery invites you to watch art works by artist Elturan Avalov, timed to the 270th anniversary of the Shusha Fortress and National Army.

The exhibition displays graphic works depicting the houses, neighborhoods, historical mosques and squares, where artist Elturan Avalov once saw in Azerbaijani city Shusha, now occupied by Armenia.

Initiated by the Culture Ministry and State Art Gallery, the virtual exhibition aims to bring international public's attention to cultural heritage on Azerbaijan's occupied territories.

In addition, the State Art Gallery has announced a sales exhibition to support Azerbaijan Armed Forces Relief Fund.

The exhibition is co-organized by Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the Ministry of Culture and Art Gift shop.

The paintings will be sold for 50,100,150 AZN. Artists wishing to participate in the project, can send their patriotic art works to the e-mail [email protected]

All money from the sales exhibition will be donated to Azerbaijan Armed Forces Relief Fund. Information about each painting and artist, the artist's heartfelt words will be published in the Artgift catalogue.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, researches on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.

