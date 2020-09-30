By Laman Ismayilova

Ancient monuments have been discovered in Yardimli. The archaeological expedition led by leading researcher of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography Anar Agalarzade arrived at the site.

The excavations have been carried out in the mounds discovered in 2014 in the villages of Alar and Arvana.

As a result, fragments of stone tools, human remains as well as clay products, various bronze decorations and a spinning wheel were found at the site.

In addition, an ancient altar was discovered during archaeological excavations in another burial mound. The discovery of various fragments of ceramics, traces of hearths and remains of coal here testifies to the fact that ritual religious ceremonies were carried out here.

According to a comparative analysis, these monuments date back to the 8th-7th centuries BC.

The expedition also discovered samples of ancient culture during excavations in the area of ​​the Darakechmez, Savash and Shahnishin pastures, dating back to the Bronze - Early Iron Age.

Moreover, ancient pitch graves have been recently found in Yardimli. The main feature of the 2000 years old pitcher graves is that the big pitcher is put in upright and a bit sloping position, while the part of the mummy close to the ground surface is covered with large lids.

