Baku Jazz Festival 2020 invites music lovers to enjoy three-day television show on October 9-11. The gala concerts will bring together jazz musicians Candy Dulfer, Shahin Novrasli, Isfar Sarabski and others. The show will be aired on AzTv amid coronavirus pandemic.

The leading republican TV channel has paid a agreat attention to national jazz since its black-and-white era. A series of concerts will be streamed at 23:00 to match the traditional jazz standard "Round midnight".

Moreover, jazz lovers have a chance to take look behind the scenes together with world-famous jazz stars Al Jeroe, Herbie Hancock and Joe Zawinul. The episodes highlight their exciting trip to the City of Winds.

The jazz telethon will feature spectacular concerts with participation of Azerbaijan's all generations of jazz musicians as well as a virtual jam session with musicians from different parts of the world. Moreover, the festival participants, world jazz stars will expressed their deep congratulations on the occasion of the festival's anniversary.

Special guests include Candy Dulfer (Nederland), Küspert & Collegues (Germany), Gaspar Karoly Trio (Hungary), Shahin Novrasli, Isfar Sarabski and others.

For 15 years, Baku Jazz Festival takes a major place in the country's musical life, annually pleasing sophisticated listeners and jazz music lovers with a breath of creative freedom.

Baku International Jazz Festival is an annual jazz event organized by famous saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since when it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

The 14th Baku Jazz Festival was successfully held in the City of Winds. A ten-day feast of music featured numerous musical events from spectacular concerts to film screenings as well as workshops and master classes by world-famous musicians.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

