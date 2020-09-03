By Laman Ismayilova

Neolithic settlement has been discovered on the Laletepe mound in the Fizuli region.The total area of ​​the mound is 1 hectare, while the height reaches 6 m.

Last year, after preliminary excavations, scientists came to the conclusion that the mound is an ancient settlement, APA reported.

Currently, excavations are being carried out on an area of ​​95 sq. A layer of about 2.5 m, dating back to the Neolithic era, has already been studied. Circular structures, a large platform-shaped structure and the oldest and first cemetery dating back to the Caucasian Neolithic were discovered here.

Speaking about the settlement, Staff Member of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography Ajdar Babazade stressed that archaeologists came across a phenomenon that is very rare for the Caucasus and Karabakh.

"The people who lived here have already begun to use the outskirts of the house as a cemetery. It is noteworthy that the children were buried with beads, and no decorations were found in the graves of the elderly," he said.

Nearly, ten skeletons of children and adults were found on the mound. Leading researcher of the institute Khagani Almammadov said that the Neolithic Laletepe has signs of Neolithic monuments located in Nakhchivan and the Karabakh Neolithic.

He emphasized that it is considered the oldest Neolithic monument found on territory of Karabakh. The finds will be transferred to the Fizuli Museum of History and Local Lore.

Fizuli is rich with historical monuments, especially tombs. The eight-pointed Sheikh Babi Yagub (13th century) tomb, located in the Babi village of the region, Mirali Tomb (14th century) in the village of Ashagi Veyselli, the tomb in the village Ahmedalilar, Jalil tomb referred to the 19th century are among the notable religious monuments of the region.

Over the past time, many archeological sites have been discovered across the country.

Ancient pitch graves have been recently discovered in Yardmili. The main feature of the 2000 years old pitcher graves is that the big pitcher is put in upright and a bit sloping position, while the part of the mummy close to the ground surface is covered with large lids.

Moreover, Neolithic settlement has been also discovered in Aghstafa. The ancient Neolithic settlement called "Chapishtepe" ("Chagritapa") and various stone tools and household items prove that the area was intensively inhabited 8,000 years ago.

