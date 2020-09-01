By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani dancer Farid Kazakov has been named the country's best young dancer. He won Khazar National Prize 2020 for his professionalism and devotion to dance art.

The awarding ceremony took place at the Rich Hotel Baku. Unfortunately, the gala night with the participation of the award winners was canceled amid coronavirus pandemic. All nominees were awarded individually and at different times.

It should be noted that this is the second national prize awarded to the dancer.

"I am very glad that my work is so highly appreciated in Azerbaijan. I have been the youngest professional dancer in Azerbaijan for the second year in a row. Despite the entire quarantine period, I tried not to stop sharing my art with the public. After returning to Baku, I was placed in a 2-week quarantine in the Athletes Village, where I arranged a concert for doctors and the same compatriots who had arrived from Moscow. The event met all hygiene requirements against COVID-19, such as social distance and wearing face masks, the dancer told Azernews.

Over this time, Farid Kazakov has participated in many large-scale projects.

In July, the national dancer presented a patriotic video "My Azerbaijan" to the music of Muslim Magomayev and poems by Nabi Khazri.

In his video, Kazakov performs in a military uniform with the Azerbaijani flag in his hands. As the dancer himself says, he decided to release this video after the clashes on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

"In 2017, I was invited to represent Azerbaijan with a patriotic number at the World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi. After this dance, the festival organizers noted that it was one of the strongest dance performances in the entire history of the festival. So, I decided to recreate this dance performance and release a music video. I was pleased when the music video won the hearts of many people," the dancer said.

In August, Kazakov won Grand Prix of the St. Petersburg Open Word National Award in performing arts.

The dancer thrilled the audience with a one-man show "Enuement" premiered at YARAT Contemporary Art Space this year.

Notably, show "Enuement" staged by Russian director Louise Eyre is considered the first solo choreographic performance in Azerbaijan.

"I am glad that all these events did not go unnoticed. I am once again convinced that my country highly appreciates and loves me. I will continue working for the sake of the national art. I am wishing a good health to Azerbaijani residents and all people in general. I would also like to thank the AZERNEWS Newspaper for supporting young talents in Azerbaijan, " the dancer said.

Farid Kazakov is a multiple winner of prestigious prizes. In 2019, the dancer successfully performed at International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theater Festival and Art Star International Competition and Festival.

He was also named "The Most Successful Dancer" according to "Trend of the Year 2019" Awards. The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

Farid Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is a head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

He is also actively involved in charity work. In February, he presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

Famous dancer also held charity project in several organizations such as Ders Evi Education Center and Yaradan Creative Union.

