French actor and director of Azerbaijani origin Robert Hossein has been awarded at Molodist Kyiv International Film Festival.

The awarding ceremony took place in Vittel commune in France, where the actor is currently living, Azertag reported.

The 92-year-old Robert Hossein is the author of more than 20 performances. Robert Hossein's "Notre Dame de Paris" musical (1978) was a great success in France. The show attracted more than 580,000 spectators.

He also directed the 1982 adaptation of Les Misérables, and appeared in Vice and Virtue, Le Casse, Les Uns et les Autres and Venus Beauty Institute.

His other roles include Michèle Mercier's husband in the Angélique series, a gunfighter in the Spaghetti Western Cemetery Without Crosses (which he also directed and co-wrote), and a Catholic priest who falls in love with Claude Jade and becomes a communist in Forbidden Priests.

Molodist Kyiv International Film Festival is an international film festival which takes place every October in Kyiv, Ukraine. It began in 1970 as a two-day festival of films, shot by students of Kyiv State Institute of Theatrical Arts, presenting 33 movies that year.

In 2010, the festival screened more than 400 films, making it the biggest film festival in Ukraine, with 127,000.spectactors.

Headed by Andrii Khalpakhchi, it s the only film festival in Ukraine accredited by International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF). The event is included into the list of 26 specialized international competition festivals.

The Molodist participants were later honored with the Golden Palm (Bruno Dumont) and the Oscar (Alan Berliner).

