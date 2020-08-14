By Laman Ismayilova

"Creative Azerbaijan" online portal has launched a new project to support local artists during coronavirus pandemic.

The of talented artists are put up for sale on the portal's social network.

The art buyers will be awarded with the Cultural Ministry's special diploma of appreciation after the end of quarantine restrictions.

The online portal has already presented incredible paintings of Farida Garayeva.

Farida Garayeva graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

She has taken part in many group exhibitions, plein airs and festivals.

In 2014, she won the first place in the carpet weaving competition "Nakhish" held by the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan.

The artist successfully participated in the 5th International Symposium on Azerbaijani Carpets. Her personal exhibition opened at Art Tower Gallery as part of the traditional Festival of Decorative and Applied Arts 2018.

"Creative Azerbaijan" is a web portal, created for the Ministry of Culture to promote the country's rich cultural heritage.

The web portal features various news, information about events, companies and individuals working in the field of the creative industry.

