Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has displayed a series of colorful art works by one of the first female artists in Azerbaijan Gullu Mustafayeva. The artist enriched Azerbaijan fine arts with her fascinating paintings.

Gullu Mustafayeva's works feature various art genres from portraits to landscape and still life.

The artist has portraits of such prominent figures as "Mahsati Ganjavi", "Marziyya Davudova", "Basti Baghirova", "Umnisa Musabeyova", "Jeyran Bayramova", "Shafiga Akhundova", "Sattar Bahlulzade", "Abdulla Shaig", "Suleyman Rahimov". Gullu Mustafayeva is also famous for her children's portraits.

A portrait of Azerbaijani poetess "Mahsati Ganjavi" takes a special place in her art.

Mahsati Ganjavi, a poetess and philosopher of the 12th century, was recognized not only during her epoch, but much later also. Her works are considered valuable examples of Azerbaijani and world literature.

The great poetess of Azerbaijan Mahsati Ganjavi, who lived in the late 11th - early 12th centuries, is a bright representative of the Azerbaijani Muslim revival.

The pearl of the East literature, Mahsati became famous in Azerbaijan’s medieval literature as a freedom-loving poetess and the master of rubai or a quatrain, a poem or a verse of a poem consisting of four lines.

Gullu Mustafayeva's art works are kept in the National Art Museum and the Azerbaijan State Picture Gallery.

