By Laman Ismayilova

Tofiq Hasansoy and Bakuba Jazz Band have captivated the audience at the 16th International PetroJazz Festival.

PetroJazz is the largest open air jazz festival, which has become one of the main summer events in St. Petersburg.

The festival gathers the best musicians from around the world, representing different musical styles such as jazz, blues, funk, ethno, folk, disco, and world music. This time the jazz festival was held virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Bakuba Jazz Band includes Tofig Hasansoy (vocalist), Tofig Jabbarov (percussion), Seymur Hasansoy (accordion), Nijat Aslanov (piano), Evgeny Manukhin (drums) and Nijat Pashazade (bass guitar).

The band is famous for its experimental music and songs based on the works of Azerbaijani and Turkish composers.

Last year, Tofiq Hasansoy and Bakuba Jazz Band stunned the listeners with powerful and expressive performance at the 16th Alanya Jazz Festival in Turkey. Memorial gifts were presented to the musicians from Alanya City Hall.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz