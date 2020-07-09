By Laman Ismayilova

Serbian-language web portal Istočni biser (Eastern Pearl) has posted People's Writer Ilyas Afandiyev’s short story "Woolen Shawl" in Serbian translation.

The writer`s work was shared as part of Azerbaijan State Translation Center's project - Azerbaijani Literature in a Virtual World to promote Azerbaijani literature worldwide.

Notably, the web portal bearing the same name as a book by famous Serbian writer and translator Jovan Jovanović Zmaj, mainly shares selected samples from Eastern literatures.

The portal offers Serbian readers to read the works of the world's best-known authors, such as Mirza Shafi Vazeh, Hafiz, and Omar Khayyam.

Ilyas Afandiyev was widely well-known to Azerbaijani and foreign readers through his numerous plays which had been translated into many languages and staged in theaters around the world.

He is the author of more than 80 works, including novels, short stories and essays. The writer's most famous works include "Expectation", "Bright ways", "Spring floods", "The Atayev's family", "Khurshidbanu Natavan", "Shaikh Khiyabani", etc.

With his original poetic language, Afandiyev became one of the most beloved writers of the twentieth century for Azerbaijanis.

