By Trend

The winners of the competition announced in March by the Italian-Azerbaijani Design Center (IADC) at Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction (AzUAC) have been selected. According to the final results, the project submitted by a student of 117r2 group Elvira Mamisheva was awarded the first place. The student of 117r2 group Narmin Iskanderova took the 2nd place and the student of 117a2 group Asmar Karimli took the 3rd place. The main criteria of the competition are aesthetics, ergonomics and practicality in production.

The project of the first place winner- park furniture, benches will be installed in the university yard after the end of the quarantine regime. The winners of the 2nd and 3rd places will be awarded with the certificates of distinction, and other students participated in the competition will be awarded with the certificates of participation. Due to the current situation in the country, these works and the presentation of certificates to students will take place after the end of the pandemic.

It should be reminded that the competition was dedicated to the design of modular parklets, including park furniture, small architectural forms, benches, tables and chairs that will be installed in the university territory.

It should be also noted that the purpose of these competitions, organized by IADC is to develop students' design and architectural skills, creative abilities, to organize their participation in real projects, to form an ecological culture in young people by landscaping. At the same time, the holding of such events during the quarantine regime is to keep students’ spirits high, not to lag behind the educational process and to be able to participate in the real projects in isolation.

