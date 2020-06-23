By Ayya Lmahamad

The picture of the Azerbaijani film director and actress Tahmina Rafaella - Qadin ("Woman") is included in the program of the Palm Springs International Film Festival (USA). The film competes in the "Best Foreign Film" nomination.

The source of inspiration for the filming were generations of women in her family, said Tahmina.

The work is dedicated to the director's mother.

Tahmina was not only a director, but also a screenwriter and producer of the film. She was also a leading actress in the film.

Also starring in the film were Zaur Shafiyev, Saeed Mammadov and Vidadi Hasanov.

The language of the film is Azerbaijan and Russian with English subtitles. Music is by Ugur Safarov.

Movie overview:

“A young, modern mother struggles to find her place in Baku, Azerbaijan, a place simultaneously Muslim and secular, progressive as it is traditional, and, like her, at a crossroads of seeming contradictions. Navigating the trappings of both conventional and modern female roles, she straddles the space between choice and responsibility, where in the course of one day she can be a mother, a daughter, a wife, and still be herself.”

In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, the festival is held online from 19 to 24 June. Its program includes works by directors from different countries, which will be evaluated by famous foreign filmmakers.

