By Laman Ismayilova

Famous for its rich collecion, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has presented unique type of women's traditinal clothing called Kudru.

The 19th century sleeveless jacket features in the museum's "Textile, Clothing and Embroidery" collection.

Kudru was traditionally made of velvet, galloon, termeh, and other fabrics, and sometimes made from well-prepared leather and trimmed in fur. It could also be quilted. This type of kurdu involved placing a piece of wool on the fabric, attaching the lining, and adding fur around it. The fur was then covered with galloon. The Karabakh kurdu is tight fitting, sleeveless, and has no decorations except for fur and galloon. In Ganja, people neither added extra fur to the sleeves nor stitched seams.

Founded in 1967, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum displays some of the best examples of the carpet weaving art.

The museum, initiated by Latif Karimov, an outstanding scientist and carpet weaver is beautiful inside and out. The new building of the Carpet Museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

Today the museum hosts many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz