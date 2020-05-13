By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has recently announced the international project "Carpet Stories".

This time the museum has shared Farah Ahmadova's story about beautiful Baghchada Guller carpet of Karabakh, given her as a keepsake from her grandmother.

Everyone can join the project. The rules are the following:

STEP ONE:

Take a picture with your favorite carpet or film it (no more than two minutes)

STEP TWO:

Write or tell your carpet story and post it on your Facebook or Instagram page with the next hashtags #carpetmuseum #xalchahekayeleri #ковровыеистории #carpetstories #MuseumsAndChill

STEP THREE:

Send your stories to e-mail: xalchamuzeyi@gmail.com

The most interesting stories will be posted on the museum’s social networks.

