By Laman Ismayilova

The theaters have been quarantined worldwide due to the threat of spreading coronavirus infection. The pandemic made adjustments to all spheres of theatrical life.

As a result, all performances, premieres, tours, theater meetings and festivals were canceled. Coronavirus changed the lives of everyone. Although theaters are closed, they continue to delight their viewers with online shows, meetings, workshops and much more. Moreover, many virtual events are organized especially for theaters.

Azerbaijani theater workers are invited to take part in virtual International Scientific Theater Conference 2020 on May 11.

The event will cover a wide range of issues: how quarantine influenced the work of theaters; the pros and cons of online impressions; distance theater training and others.

The organizing committee include Ph.D. Elchin Jafarov (Azerbaijan), Ph.D., Associate Professor Anara Erkebai (Kazakhstan), Doctor of Art, Professor Lasha Chkhartishvili (Georgia).

The main purpose of the scientific conference is to discuss the theater’s ability to preserve ideological and artistic impact on the viewer through the Internet.

Theater experts, critics, cultural experts,directors, actors, playwrights, managers, stage designers, theater teachers as well as journalists are invited to participate in the conference.

For more information, please contact:

onlinetheatrecon@gmail.com

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz