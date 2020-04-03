By Laman Ismayilova

A concert of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra will be aired on Medeniyyet TV on April 5.

Famous pianist, director of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall Murad Adigozalzade will be the soloist of the concert. The orchestra will be conducted by People's Artists of Azerbaijan Fahraddin Karimov. The concert will feature music pieces by world-famous composers.

Founded in 1920, the Uzeyir Hajibeyov State Symphony Orchestra was among first orchestras, formed in the Soviet Union.

Today the orchestra successfully performs works of such eminent composers as G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms and others.

Moreover, State Symphony Orchestra is an active participant of "Music of the 20th Century" organized by R. Abdullayev and Festival of M. Rostropovich, which is held annually.

Medeniyyet TV is a cultural television channel, operating under the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company (AzTV). The channel started broadcasting on February 14, 2011.

The main goal of the Medeniyyet TV channel is to promote Azerbaijani rich cultural heritage on a global scale.

Medeniyyet TV has the exclusive right to broadcast all projects related to cultural events organized in the country.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz