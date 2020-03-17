By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Book Center has hosted traditional "Reading Hour" in a new format. The center brought book lovers via social networks.

Famous TV hosts Sema Abiyeva, Jeyhun Ali, Turana Huseynli and Emil Shahzadeh delighted young readers with Azerbaijani folk tales, as well as tales of foreign writers.

The Baku Book Center offers a wide range of books of various genres in many languages, including Azerbaijani, Russian, Turkish, English, Chinese, French, German, Arabic. There is a convenient book searching service at the Center.

The Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018.

The main goal of the Center is to encourage people in reading book as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."

