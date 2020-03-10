By Laman Ismayilova

After a 24-year break, Azerbaijani chefs have joined the World Culinary Olympiad.

The World Culinary Olympiad is held once every four years. The event was held in the German city of Stuttgart. Last time national chefs took part in the World Culinary Olympiad in 1996.

This time, national team included Tahir Amiraslanov (head of the delegation), Ogtay Jafarov, Jeyran Asgarova, Agha Salamov, Emil Jafarov, Nijat Babayev, Samir Asgarov, Nigar Meyludova. The local chefs showed their best in catering.

Participants who scored 60-69.9 points (4th place) were awarded with a diploma, 70-79.9 points with a bronze medal, 80-89.9 points with a silver medal, 90-100 points with a gold medal. National team was awarded with diploma.

Since this was their first participation in the Olympics after such a long break, local chefs faced many difficulties that relate to both technical and organizational aspects.

"Yes, there were difficulties, but we are still happy to participate in the Culinary Olympiad. The event was a great experience for young chefs, a great opportunity to test our strength. We hope that we will show a good result in 2024," Ogtay Jafarov told Trend Life.

At the same time, local chefs took part in the White Garlic Festival held in Chechnya. The festival brought together 20, 000 guests.

The national team included Tahir Amiraslanov (jury chairman), Tunzala Mammadzade, Eynur Nagdaliyev, Royal Bakhishov, Rovshan Ganiyev, Anar Gasimov, Ruslan Shikhiyev, Zaur Aliyev, Naim Iskandarov, Ali Abbasov, Aslan Nuruyev, Aslan Nuruyev, Aslan Bakhchiyev. Moreover, Azerbaijani culinary experts also joined the jury of the festival.

Anar Gasimov, Tunzala Mammadzade and Ruslan Shikhiyev held master classes as part of the festival.

Tahir Amiraslanov delivered a lecture on Azerbaijani cuisine, its modern trends and restaurant business.

The Azerbaijani team won first place in "black box" competition, which brought together 14 culinary teams.

