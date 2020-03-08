By Laman Ismayilova

TV celebrities has supported the 5th Booktrailer Festival, aimed atpromoting books, supporting and developing creative forms of reading, searching for talented young people in cinematography and promoting bookrailers as a part of art and business.

Eldar Gasimov (Eurovision 2011 winner, singer and TV presenter), Vusal Mammadov (journalist and TV presenter), Ilaha Shikhlinskaya (TV and radio presenter), Afag Ganjali (TV presenter), Azer Aydemir (actor and TV presenter), Turana Huseynli (TV presenter and influencer), JalaHasanli (TV presenter), Azer Suleymanli (TV presenter), Sema Abiyeva (TV presenter, journalist and YouTube blogger), Shafa Efendiyeva (TV presenter), Vusale Said (TV presenter) are among them.

Booktrailers are short videos that promote a book or an author, providing a good illustration of the book content. Book trailers are a form of advertising for a book. Produced by publishers, and sometimes authors themselves, they are tools to pique interest in the novel and raise their popularity.

The festival, which takes place under the slogan "Promote a book, get promoted with a book!" is timed to the World Book Day or World Book and Copyright Day, held annually on April 23. The festival is headed by actor and producer Ruslan Sabirli.

Anyone can take part in the festival through registration (www.booktrailer.az). The first place will get a cash prize -1,000 ($589) manats, while the winners of the second and third places 800 manats ($472) and 500 ($295) manats, respectively.

The winners will be also awarded in the nomination "The best mobile book-trailer". To participate in this nomination, everyone can shot a booktrailer on a mobile phone and send it to the festival. The winner in "Best Mobile Book Trailer" will receive a cash prize - 1,000 ($589) manats.

Supported by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the festival was successfully held in 2016 for the first time in the country. The main partner of the event is Azercell, a leader of the mobile communication sector in Azerbaijan.

