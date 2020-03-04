By Laman Ismayilova

Poems by eminent Azerbaijani poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzade have been successfully published in South Korea.

Vahabzade’s well-known poems "Gulustan", "Istiglal", "Shahidlar" are included in the book. The poems were translated into Korean by well-known professor Eunkyung Oh.

The anthology in Korean was published by Azerbaijan's Embassy in Seoul, and supported by Dongduk Women's University, Institute of Turkish Studies (ITS) and Daesan Foundation.

Bakhtiyar Vahabzade was the author of more than 70 poetry books, 20 epics, 2 monographs, 11 scientific books and hundreds of articles. The poet's works were translated into many languages, including English, French, German, and Farsi.

His plays were staged not only in Azerbaijan but also far beyond its borders.

Vahabzade's best known plays are "The Second Sound", "After the Rain", "Waste Man" and "Conscience".

His well-known poetic works include "Book of Friendship", "Spring", "Nights at Moon", "Sea-Coast" and others.

Moreover, Vahabzadeh translated Lord Byron's 1813 work Bride of Abydon.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz