By Laman Ismayilova

National artist Arif Huseynov has presented his book-album dedicated to Khojaly tragedy.

The exbibition featured graphic works, depicting historical monuments, landscapes as well as portraits of historical figures, including Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Khurshidbanu Natavan, outstanding soldiers Jamshid Nakhchivan, Samad bey Mehmandarov historical battles, etc.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Culture Vagif Aliyev noted that Khojaly Genocide showed the bravery of Azerbaijani people.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the book of Arif Huseynov is a tribute to the victims of the Khojaly Genocide, committed in 1992 against hundreds of Azerbaijanis by Armenians.

In his speeches, Honored Art Worker, art critic Ziyadkhan Aliyev, People's Artist, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union Aghali Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Anar Rzayev, People's Writer Natig Rasulzade, Honored Art Worker, film critic Aydin Kazimzade, founder and head of the Miniature Book Museum, Honored Worker of Culture Zarifa Salakhova stressed the historical value of the artist's graphic works.

The event was followed by documentary "Karabakhname. Pages of History" and performance of talented musicians Honored Artist Yasaf Eyvazov, laureates of international competitions Vusal Aydamirov and Ibragim Babayev, as well as young performer Gizilgul Babayeva.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

