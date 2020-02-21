By Laman Ismayilova

Young Azerbaijani pianist Leyla Zeynalova has been awarded in Estonia. The piano musician received the Grand Prix of International Frederick Chopin Competition 2020 held in the city of Narva.

Young pianist thrilled the audience with a solo program in the first and second rounds and, finally, with an orchestra.

Leyla Zeynalova is a second-year student at the Baku Music Academy.

A presidential scholarship holder is the winner of multiple international music contests held in Azerbaijan, Germany, Estonia, Denmark, England, Belgium and Estonia.

In 2019, Leyla Zeynalova successfully participated in the 8th International Contest of Young Pianists in Latvia, where she earned three awards.

Notably, International Frederick Chopin Competition 2020 brought together 41 young musicians from all over Europe and Asia.

The history of the International Chopin Competition dates back to 1997 when the ambassador of Poland in Estonia Mr Jakub Wolasiewicz took the initiative to organize in Narva the first piano competition dedicated to the works of the great Polish composer Frederick Chopin for students of music schools.

As the first competition was very successful, in 1999 it was decided to hold the 1st International competition with participation of the young musicians from the states around the Baltic Sea.

