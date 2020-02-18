By Laman Ismayilova

The third World Harmony International Competition of Young Performers has opened its doors to music lovers at Baku Music Academy.

The large-scale project brought together young talents from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Ukraine.

Founded in 2017, the contest aims to discover young talents and promote classical music and folklore.

The "World Harmony" is being held in the following categories: solo - piano, string instruments, wind and percussion instruments, folk instruments; vocals - academic, national, pop; dance (solo and ensemble), instrumental ensembles (classical and folk), vocal ensembles (academic, folk and pop), choral and dance ensembles.

The contestants who pass in the third round will be accompanied by the Gara Garayev Chamber Orchestra.

The contest jury is composed of music experts from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Czech Republic, Russia and Turkey.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the project founder, President of Union of Georgian Folklore and Classical Music "Harmony" Tsitsino Bichikashvili stressed that the first ever World Harmony International Competition took place in Baku in 2017.

The competition was held for the second time in Vilnius, Lithuania in 2018. Next February, the 4th World Harmony competition will be held once again in Vilnius.

Notably, the 3rd World Harmony International Competition of Young performers will last until February 24.

The project is co-organized by the Georgian Union of Folklore and Classical Music "Harmony" and "Gənclərə dəstək" (Youth Support) project with the support of the Culture Ministry as well as Baku Music Academy and the National Conservatory.

