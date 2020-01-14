By Laman Ismayilova

Famous singer Emin Agalarov will give a concert in London as part of his world tour.

The concert will take place at Troxy Music Venue on March 3. The musician will thrill the audience with his greatest hits and new songs.

The singer has recently completed his tour across Russia. Spectacular concerts were held in Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and other cities.

Traditionally, the meetings were held with charitable organizations participating in the Boomerang of Good campaign.

EMIN and his band mesmerized the audience with musical evenings, full of bright emotions and feelings.

Born in Baku, Emin Agalarov moved with his family to Russia at the age of four. After graduating from high school in New Jersey, EMIN enrolled in Marymount Manhattan College (New York). He graduated at the top of his class, delivering a thesis on “Business Management in the Field of Finance".

Agalarov's interest in music began in the high school years in the U.S. After graduating from high school, he returned to Russia, where he continued composing songs. In 2005 he began working with his vocal and music teacher, the renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslim Magomayev, to whom he pays tribute at his concerts.

His first studio album "Still" was released in 2006, selling in the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional 30,000 in CIS countries.

EMIN's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!, among others. He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, etc.

Agalarov is also one of the organizers of Zhara International Music Festival which has turned into annual gathering of celebrities.

In 2018, Emin Agalarov was named People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

