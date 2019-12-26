By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous Azerbaijani singer Diana Hajiyeva has released a new mini-album. The album "Skins" features three tracks - Underworld, Innosence of Inner Sense and Natural Selection.

"This year I have started creating art works. I became a resident of YARAT Contemporary Art Space and took part in two exhibitions, which inspired me to release a new album. It features soundtracks not only for my art works, but also the works of the other artists," said Dihaj.

As singer says, it all started with music piece for art work "Innosence of inner Sense" by talented artist Nazrin Mammadova, followed by the soundtrack for a video mapping presented by Dim Baidachnyi and Dmitry Vusatiy at the Kyiv Lights Festival.

The song "A Natural Selecti" was composed for the singer's art work displayed at "Forget What You Know, See Who I Am " exhibition, organized by YARAT`s ARTIM Project Space.

Through these songs, the singer protests against gender-based and domestic violence. The music album is available on Bandcamp.

Diana Hajiyeva is a member and the lead vocalist of the group Dihaj. A live trio, comprised of two other musicians: Ali (drums) and Anar (electric guitar), with Diana herself producing and providing lead vocal.

Dihaj broke through with their 2014 single "I Break Again" co-written by Diana and world famous jazz pianist Isfar Sarabski.

Their single "Complain" is the first track from their debut album "T.E.O.S" released in July 2017.

The band participated at the international festivals in the Netherlands, Lithuania and Georgia.

Ethereal guitar sequences, melancholic breathy vocals punctuated by progressive drum patterns create a peculiar sonic texture, which DIHAJ describes as “immersive doom pop”.

Diana represented Azerbaijan in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Skeletons" finishing in 14th place.

The song, Skeletons, performed by Dihaj, told the story of a strong woman who is passionate about a bad guy. The performance featured a chalk board behind singer DiHaj. She wrote a text on this board during her act. At the end of the song, the walls came down.

