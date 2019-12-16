By Laman Ismayilova

National Art Museum invites you to view the works of the national artist Nadir Gasimov (1928–2000) on December 17. The exhibition will mark the artist's 90th birthday anniversary.

In his paintings, Nadir Gasimov praised Caspian Sea, the conquerors of the oil sea, people of science and art, as well as female beauty.

The artist's creativity covers more than half a century, from the end of 1940 to 2000. The master, who worked in various art styles genres was mainly remembered for his paintings inspired by the Absheron Peninsula and the Caspian Sea. His works are included in the "Golden fund" of national art.

In his paintings, the artist brilliantly depicted the sun scorched and oil-saturated land, sometimes raging, pacific undulating sea, oil wells located on land and under water.

In the mid-50s of last year, Nadir Gasimov created portraits of famous personalities of Azerbaijan - USSR national artists Bulbul and Marzia Davudova, as well as drilling master Gulbala Aliyev.

However, the artist’s favorite theme was not only the Caspian. He often visited the country's regions to find inspiration in Azerbaijani nature.

In the 1960s, Gasimov created such paintings as "On the Cotton Field", "On Rice Fields", "Lankaran Girls" and others.

About 100 works by the artist are stored in museums of the CIS countries, as well as in the USA, Belgium, France, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Bulgaria, etc.

