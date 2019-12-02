By Laman Ismayilova

Turkish Pasha Dance Theater will perform at Baku Congress Center on April 19, 2020.

The theater will delight the audience at Baku Convention Center with an original play "The Story of Love and Immortality ...", Trend Life reported.

The Pasha Dance Theater, a theatrical show designed in a modern interpretation of dance figures, aims at showing the story of young Pasha, a novel about first love in a historical structure that reveals all the splendor of the Ottoman Empire.

Work on the project went on for three years. The play was premiered in 2015, after rehearsals that lasted almost a year.

The play features 2000 costumes and visual effects, as well as 25 motives of different regions. The original music composed by Yujel Arzen will make the show even more spectacular!

Pasha Dance Theater presents all the wealth of Ottoman culture in the unity of dancers and acrobats from Georgia, Bulgaria, Turkey and Cuba.

From the Balkan dances, accompanied by the most joyful tunes, the Pasha Dance Theater begins the story of the love story of young Pasha and his beautiful concubine.

In the rhythms of the "Khoron dance", the play transfer the viewers to the Caucasus, where Georgia carries away young people in love with the majestic "Semazen" cirle.

