The second season of the Baku Fashion Expo project was held in Baku on November 15, 16 and 17. The event annually serves as a self-expression platform for creative people passionate about fashion, design and beauty.

This project season was memorable for the “Fashion Creators of Azerbaijan” exhibition by talented Azerbaijani photographer Panah Mehti. The temporary exhibition was exclusively presented in the Baku Business Center. In his photos Panah showed the creation process of fashion items: from generating ideas and sketches to their implementation in life.

Event guests had an opportunity to look into fashion backstage, visit designer showrooms and purchase their favorite clothes directly from the catwalk. Moreover, leading industry professionals held free workshops for everyone. Event program was concluded with a film about fashion.

The event was organized by the Association of Fashion Designers of Azerbaijan and supported by Lenovo. The company presented a colorful photo zone and an equally bright Yoga product line - Lenovo Yoga 530 laptop and Yoga Book tablet – devices perfectly suitable for artists. Despite similar naming, each product has its own distinctive features.

Lenovo Yoga 530 is a compact and powerful 14-inch laptop. The device (weight 1.6 kg and thickness 17.6 mm) contains a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, which perfectly fulfills both every day and business tasks. The aluminum case is equipped with 360-degree swivel hinges, allowing you to switch between laptop and tablet modes. Users can take advantage of the laptop anywhere and anytime: the device is able to work up to 10 hours without recharging, and a short 15-minute break will extend its operating time by 2 hours.

The Yoga Book tablet supports E-Ink technology and combines two integrated displays that allow you to perform multiple tasks at once. The tablet transforms from a notebook to a Halo touch keyboard or book reader in a click. Located nearby displays help users realize creative ideas and increase productivity: they are able to take notes while watching a video, simultaneously work in several programs, or make a draft directly on the main screen. The Create Pad panel enables artists and designers to review drawings and sketches during the creation process.

In addition, the Yoga 530 and Yoga Book support the high-precision styluses: Lenovo Active Pen and Real Pen, which make taking notes and writing down ideas as convenient as on paper.

Participation in Baku Fashion Expo Midseason 2019 brought young and experienced designers from all over the country together under the mission of making Azerbaijan a leading destination in fashion design. Lenovo supports the industry development and strives to produce devices that make the most outrageous and creative ideas a reality.