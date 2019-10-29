By Laman Ismayilova

Miss & Mister Planet of Azerbaijan 2019 Nigar Hasanzade and Siraj Beyalizade has taken part in the Miss & Mister Planet of the World 2019 World Finals in Georgia.

For the first time, national models entered the TOP-3 of the world, Trend Life reported.

Siraj Beyalizadeh became the vice-winner of Mister Planet 2019, while Nigar Hasanzade took the third place.

Aubrey Pieters (Central African Republic) was named Mister Planet 2019, while Denisa Hodisan (Romania) won the title of Miss Planet 2019.

The finals were attended by representatives of 35 countries. The Azerbaijani delegation also included the winners of Miss & Mister Planet of the World 2016 and 2018 Yusif Jafarli and Emil Gasimov as well as Miss & Mister Planet of Azerbaijan executive producer Sadig Jafarov.

