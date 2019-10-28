By Laman Ismayilova

"The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)" movie has been screened as part of Baku Jazz Festival 2019.

The heist film presented by film critic Ulvi Mehti grasped great interest of the audience.

"The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)" is about the impudent bank robbery and the love investigation, which is laid down in the playful title of Norman Juison's film Thomas Crown Affair.

The audio-visual series of the film is built and mounted according to the notes of the cult jazz standard of Michel Legrand "Mill of my thoughts."

Boston millionaire Thomas Crown is developing a plan for a brilliant bank robbery, believing that everything will get away with him. Tired of being part of the establishment, he hopes to crank up the businessman and fly to Rio. Erwin Weaver - one of the gang of robbers who have never met with Crown, who organized the robbery without a single clue. Crown deposits three million stolen dollars into an account with a Swiss bank, pays off with robbers and waits for the insurance company to pay insurance to the bank. Eddie Malone - a savvy detective - helps insurance investigator Vicki Anderson look for the genius behind the robbery.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 was held in Azerbaijani capital on October 18-27. The festival brought together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offered a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operated in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival was the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supported these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

Media partners of Baku Jazz Festival 2019 are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

