By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani designers Aynur Aliyeva and Leyli Zalova have successfully presented their new collections at Spring/Summer 2020 Fashion Show Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Russia.

Stunning polka-dot print prevails Aynur Aliyeva’s collection. The dresses have multi-tiered structures made of complex draperies and ruffles. The designer emphasized the waist with bows and double inlaid belts.

Leyli Zalova also presented sophisticated draperies, corset inserts and translucent details. In her fashion collection, she brilliantly presents a mixture of femininity and boldness.

The collections of national designers captivated fashionistas.

World-famous designers from Korea, Spain, Belgium, China, Lebanon and other countries also demonstrated their outfits at fashion week.

Over the five days, 117 designers presented Spring 2020 collections to a total of 60,000 guests over the course of five days.

