By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Another movie has been produced in Azerbaijan. Alioglu Media Group has made a horror and psychological thriller “Man”.

The film shooting took place in Baku and the country's regions - Gadabay, Tovuz, Ismayilli and Tovuz in 2018, the director, scriptwriter, and production designer of the film Amil Alioglu told Trend Life.

“One of the goals of the project is the awareness struggle against domestic violence in the family so that children do not become witnesses to ill-treatment and do not injure their psyche,” Amil Alioglu said.

He noted that the film encourages children to read more fiction, and interesting stories, rather than books that traumatize the mind as well as to make love the guiding star in their lives.

The film tells a story of little Aisha, who, together with her mother, decide to make a trip. But in a few kilometers to their destination, they have to take a forest road as a car accident occurs on the main highway and it becomes temporarily closed.

As a result, the mother and daughter themselves get into a car accident and a strange man appears. As it turns out, they fall into the hands of a cruel maniac who suffered a family tragedy in childhood due to his father’s harsh treatment with his mother; therefore he got a serious psychological trauma and he hates all people.

Everyone who falls into the hands of the maniac face a painful death. This fate awaits the mother and the child too. Moreover, all those who rush to rescue them, themselves become victims of the maniac. How will they escape?

The film’s scriptwriter is Sadig Nasirov, director - Ibrahim Abilov, director of photography - Matlab Yaguboglu, music author - Iffat Asgarov, main producer - Bayram Murguzov, executive producer - Gabil Alioglu, make-up artist - Shafa Jabbarova, and the editor is Firdovsi Nabiyev.

The cast of “Man” includes Amil Alioglu, Mehriban Guliyeva, Rashad Safarov, Zulfiyya Mammadova, Arzu Abdulova, Murad Abdullayev, Elvina Atakishiyeva, Elvin Aghayev, Lena Khosrova, Khanim Sadigova, Ravan Ibrahimov, Sama Ibrahimova, Mahammadali Aslanov, Rasul Humbatov, Gulnar Mammadova, Ibrahim Abilov etc.

The film will soon be presented in the cinemas of the country and at international film festivals.

