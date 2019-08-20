By Laman Ismayilova

Gunay studio theater under the Baku Children's Theater has taken part in the AMBERSTAR 2019 International Competition of Young Performers.

The art competition that took place on a cruise ship running Riga-Stockholm-Riga route on August 18-19, brought together young talents from different countries, Trend Life reported.

On the eve of the contest, young artists of the Gunay studio theater performed in Riga.

The event, organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Latvia and Elnur Rahimov, a member of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis living in Baltic countries, was held at the Library of the University of Latvia.

In her speech, Honored Artist, professor Zumrud Dadashzade spoke about the rich theatrical traditions of Azerbaijan and the musical culture, as well as the role of theatrical art in shaping the aesthetic education of the youth.

In turn, Roman Aliyev, Chairman of the Ojag Culture Center, emphasized that this event is important in promoting the historical and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people.

Larisa Tarusova, the head of the Gunay studio theater, spoke about the studio's activities, its successes and achievements.

During the program, young artists of the Gunay studio theater presented beautiful Azerbaijani national dances, musical compositions and poetry.

"Three Bonfires" play, based on the “Dede Gorgud” heroic epic poem, aroused great interest among the audience.

In conclusion, Elnur Rahimov expressed his gratitude to the staff of the Gunay studio theater and wished them further successes in their creative work.

Baku Children's Theater was established in 2001. The theater has implemented projects such as "Our Theater Festival I", "Our Theater Festival II", and "The Turkish Peoples Theater".

The theater successfully cooperates with relevant international organizations, including International Committee of the Red Cross and the Office of the Council of Europe.

Nearly 70 child specialists work at the theater. To date, the theater has created about 100 artistic performances.

In November 2009, a studio theater for children with special needs under Baku Children's Theater was established.

The studio theater performed within the framework of the 4th National Festival of Contemporary Performances of Children's and Youth with Disabilities, which was held in Azerbaijan, and at the 2nd International Youth Festival for People with Disabilities in Moscow, where it was awarded a diploma.

