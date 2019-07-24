By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Center invites art lovers to enjoy the icon paintings and religious sculptures from October 12 to December 15.

The project aims at strengthening of intercultural relations and serves as another step towards building a dialogue of cultures that allows understanding the beauty and uniqueness of the national artistic heritage.

The exhibition "Iconic Treasures of the Russian Empire. Monuments of the 18th - early 20th centuries" will present the collections of the Russian Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Russian Icons, Trend Life reported.

Over 100 art works will be presented at the exhibition. Russian icon painting is characterized by a special luxury of performance, abundance of gold and subtle detailing.

The exhibits cover the main regions that have declared themselves in this area: Moscow, Tver, the Volga region, the Vladimir villages of Palekh and Mstera, as well as Nevyansk in the Urals.

The exhibition involves 14 monuments from Russia’s State Tretyakov Gallery, 86 icons and an Easter egg provided by the Museum of Russian Icons.

The most striking exhibits include the outstanding works of Mstera icon painters who founded their workshops in Moscow in the 19-20th centuries and became the founders of the new style.

Majestic rizas - both the traditional metal, made in the technique of chasing and engraving, and decorated with enamel, pearls and jewelry stones, as well as unusual rizas created in the modern era - are of particular interest.

Thus, visitors of the exhibition will be able to get acquainted with all the richness and uniqueness of Russian artistic culture through the example of brilliant icon painting of the 18th - early 20th centuries, created by the best masters of the new time, who preserved and embodied in their works the richest experience of Russian masters.

The exhibition will be held for the first time in the East. The event is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, the State Tretyakov Gallery, the Museum of Russian Icons with the support of the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society.

