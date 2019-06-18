By Laman Ismayilova

Georgian IRIAO ethnic jazz band has performed at the third Baku Summer Jazz Days Festival.

The ethno-jazz group, which represented Georgia at 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, delighted the music lovers in Baku, Trend Life reported.

The entire repertoire of IRIAO is based on Georgian folk decorated with jazz elements. IRIAO has performed at such major music festivals as the Java Jazz Festival in Indonesia, the Borneo Jazz Festival in Malaysia, the Alfa Jazz Festival in Ukraine, etc.

The evening continued with the concert of the incredibly talented French guitar virtuoso and composer Tom Ibarra with his quintet.

Ibarra released his debut album in 2015. At the age of 19, Tom performed on the same stage with such jazz musicians as Marcus Miller, Richard Bona, Didier Lockwood and many others. Tom Ibarra is the winner of the 2017 Letter One Rising Stars Jazz Award 2017.

Miles Davis, Pat Matini and Weather Report played a great role in the music life of the musician.

For the third time, the Azerbaijani capital welcomed guests and participants of the Baku Summer Jazz Days festival on June 10-15.

Baku Summer Jazz Days is a multi-faceted international project that was created on the initiative of the Premier Art Management Production Center with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The festival brought together talented musicians from Azerbaijan, Russia, Israel, France, Georgia and Switzerland.

