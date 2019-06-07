By Laman Ismayilova

Caspian Style Jam break dance and hip-hop competition will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium on June 9.

The event organized by Caspian Flava Crew, will bring together dancers from Georgia, Estonia, Russia and other countries, Trend Life reported.

Since 2017, Caspian Flava Crew has been organizing competitions for the development of break dance and hip hop. The judges includes representatives of Russia - winners of international competitions Aslan Neymatov (Bboy Stimo) and Vusal Hasanov (Vusalizm).

Kamran Guliyev, the main organizer of the event, who is a member of the Board of the Azerbaijan Break Dance Federation, stressed that the project aims at the development of the break dance and hip-hop culture and disclosure of the talented youth.

"This competition will allow dancers to represent our country at various world competitions. Another goal is to exchange experiences between teachers and dancers, to attract teenagers and young people to these dances," he added.

Winners will be awarded in Break Dance Pro (500 manats / $294), Hip-Hop Pro (500 manats / $ 294), Break Dance Kids (200 manats / $ 117), and Hip-Hop Kids (200 manats / $ 117) categories.

On June 8, master classes from Aslan Neymatov and Vusal Hasanov will be held in Nero Dance Studio.

Aziz Azizov, the President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and board member of the Youth Union, said that this tournament begins the five-year preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Break dance competitions were first held at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. In March 2019, the International Olympic Committee approved adding break dance in the program of the 2024 Summer Olympics to be held in Paris.

"During this time we will prepare children who will represent our country, and also create conditions for coaches and teachers, because the training system is currently far behind. Our coaches themselves set styles, moves (acrobatic elements), physical exercises and select the students. This system is long outdated and requires change," said Azizov.

The president of the Azerbaijan Dance Association noted that the country's junior team consisting of talented kids aged between 12-14 years will be formed.

"New schools should be opened to do this. It will be necessary to negotiate with lyceums and general education schools to conduct student selection," said Azizov.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz