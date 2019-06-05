By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will stage Giuseppe Verdi's “Rigoletto” opera on June 15.

The lead singer of the Belgrade National Theater, laureate of international vocalist competitions Dragutin Matic was invited to perform in the opera.

He will share the stage with the leading soloist of the State Academic Bolshoi Theater of Uzbekistan, People’s Artist of Uzbekistan, laureate of international vocalist competitions Ramiz Usmanov.

The role of Gilda will be performed by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Inara Babayeva.

The performance will also include People’s Artists of Azerbaijan Ali Asgarov, Akram Poladov, Honored Artist Tural Aghasiyev, soloist Nina Makarova, etc.

The conductor is Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, chief conductor of the Opera and Ballet Theater Eyyub Guliyev.

“Rigoletto” is an opera in three acts by Giuseppe Verdi. The Italian libretto was written by Francesco Maria Piave based on the play Le roi s'amuse by Victor Hugo.

Despite serious initial problems with the Austrian censors who had control over northern Italian theaters at the time, the opera had a triumphant premiere at La Fenice in Venice on March 11, 1851.

The tragic story revolves around the licentious Duke of Mantua, his hunch-backed court jester Rigoletto, and Rigoletto's beautiful daughter Gilda.

The opera is widely considered to be the first of the operatic masterpieces of Verdi's middle-to-late career.

