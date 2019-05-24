By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of works by famous artist Eldar Gurbanov has opened at the Museum of Modern Art.

The exhibition "Amore Mio" combines images of women created by the honored artist of Azerbaijan, full member of New Era Academy of Arts Eldar Gurbanov (Gurban), Trend Life reported.

The ideological core of the exhibition is love as the main driving force of the artist’s life.

In his works, Eldar Gurbanov explores love and passion as a phenomenon, trying to answer the question about the nature and essence of feelings.

The portraits presented at the exhibition cover the period of the artist's work from 1985 to the present day.

At the opening ceremony, the Museum of Modern Art Director Khayyam Abdinov thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the support in holding the exhibition, and spoke about the artist’s life and work.

People's Artist, rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts Omar Eldarov praised the works included in the exhibition and expressed confidence in its success.

"Eldar Gurbanov created wonderful paintings of women for the "Amore Mio" exhibition. These canvases are beautiful because they completely reflect the essence of women," he said.

Eldar Gurbanov is one of the few artists who represent the style of primitivism on the Azerbaijani art scene. He began his artistic career in the 1970s and was widely represented both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

The master’s works participated in exhibitions held in the U.S., the Czech Republic, France, Bulgaria, Poland, Syria, Mexico and other countries. Gurbanov's paintings can be seen in the State Museum of Art as well as in the Tretyakov Gallery, the State Museum of Oriental Art, etc.

Eldar Gurbanov is also known as a theater artist. Since 2004, he worked at the State Theater of Musical Comedy. He made decorations for the staging of "Dede Gorgud" in the Theater of Young Spectators.

"God gave us the right to create, and his actions are indisputable. Canvas is a world on which you recreate inner feelings and emotional states inspired by them. How does this process take place? The answer to this question cannot be unequivocal, since creative thought is a flight of fantasy in every way seeking to avoid the trodden path," said Gurbanov at the exhibition opening.

“It is not always possible to predict the ultimate goal of such a movement. Is this good or bad? Everyone has their own opinion on this,” he added.

The exhibition "Amore Mio" consists of 25 paintings created by the artist. It also includes a video work, which is a kind of curatorial reading, referring to the inspiration for the creation of further works. The curators are Samira Safi and Lana Sokolova.

