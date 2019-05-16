By Laman Ismayilova

There's nothing quite like strolling through the breathtaking halls of a museum. It is a treasure trove for anyone interested in the history of humankind.

Since 1977, the International Museum Day has been annually celebrated around the world on May 18.

This significant date will be marked in Azerbaijan with the support of the Ministry of Culture, International Council of Museums (ICOM) Azerbaijan and the Park Bulvar Mall on May 17-19, Trend Life reported.

Interactive exhibitions and musical performances will be organized as part of the event. The opening ceremony will take place at the Park Bulvar on May 17 at 5:00 pm.

For three days, Azerbaijan Carpet Museum will present guests with master classes in weaving, interactive educational programs and a play for children called "The Tale of Jirtdan".

Azerbaijan National Art Museum will present a pantomime "In love with art", master classes in drawing and a quiz.

The Icherisheher Museum Center will delight the visitors with an interactive khinayakhdi (henna night) ceremony, face art, backgammon, chess as well as a concert program performed by students of the Republican Art Gymnasium.

The State Museum of Azerbaijani Musical Culture is getting ready for a fascinating piano concert, as well as a concert program performed by the Detashe violin ensemble, Shirvan folklore ensemble and the National Ensemble of Ancient Traditional Musical Instruments.

The House-Museum of Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich invites music lovers to enjoy classic music.

The Samad Vurgun House Museum will show guests literary and musical numbers based on the poet's works.

The Uzeyir Hajibeyli House-Museum will present a scene from the operetta "If not that one, then this one" performed by schoolchildren.

The Bulbul House-Museum will host a concert with the participation of students of the Bulbul School of Music.

Museum of Independence of Azerbaijan will delight the listeners with a spectacular concert "Art of ashigs in tradition" performed by Dirili Gurbani.

The International Museum Day is aimed at honoring museums’ collections, histories, legacies and traditions to make them meaningful for the increasingly diverse contemporary audience and next generations, communities.

The theme chosen for International Museum Day 2019 is "Museums as Cultural Hubs: The future of tradition".

The Day will be celebrated by 12 Baku museums including Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, National Museum of Azerbaijan History, Azerbaijan State Theater Museum, Azerbaijan Customs History Museum, Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Icherisheher Museum Center, State Museum of Azerbaijani Musical Culture, Azerbaijan Museum of Independence, Samad Vurgun House-Museum, House-Museum of Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich, Uzeyir Hajibeyli House-Museum and Bulbul Memorial Museum.

