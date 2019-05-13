By Laman Ismayilova

Kids Fashion Show 2019 has been held at Holiday Inn Hotel.

The event was timed to the 96th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend Life reported.

The fashion show brought together more than 80 young models aged between 4 and 14 as well as 12 designers.

The winners were determined in various age categories (model and fashion designer / girls and boys).

Inji Abdullayeva (4-6 years old) and her fashion designer Mehriban Hasanova, Fatima Huseyn (7-9 years old) and Hasanova, as well as Nazrin Musayeva (10-14 years old) and Mehriban Hasanova took the first places among girl models.

Meanwhile, Riad Yusufov (4-6 years old) and Ulduz Babayeva (fashion designer), Alijan Akhundzade (7-9 years old) and Mehriban Hasanova (fashion designer) as well as Fagan Yagubov (10-14 years old) and Mehriban Hasanova became first in the boy models category.

The models were also awarded in various nominations: Nursan Guliyeva (Princess), Ilkin Sariyev (Prince), Nuray Huseynova (Miss Smile), Yusif Hasanli (Mr. Smile), Jeyla Vagirova (Miss Spectator Sympathy), Turan Baghirov (Mr. Spectator Sympathy), Celine Ahadzade (Miss Charm), Ganbar Maharramov (Mr. Charm), Aliya Baghirova (Miss Fashion), Ruslan Novruzov (Mr. Fashion), Zarifa Mammadli (Miss Actress), Malikajdar Guliyev (Mr. Actor), Nurai Bashirli (Miss Beauty), Faigh Zeynalli (Mr. Handsome).

Media partners of the event were Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz