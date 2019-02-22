By Laman Ismayilova

More than 10 artists have gathered at Art Villa Gallery to create wonderful art works for UN park in Azerbaijan.

The park will be laid out as part of H.E.Art art project, Trend Life reported.

In the park created jointly by the United Nations and Arts Council Azerbaijan, talented artists will present the paintings on the Stands for Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, green corners will be also created as part of the project.

The Sustainable Development Goals have been adopted by the United Nations in 2015 to end all forms of poverty, take action against inequalities, and combat climate change.

The art project brought together incredibly talented artists Eldar Babazade, Kamilla Muradova, Metanet Niftalieva, Nuray Alhaverdieva, Ilaha Garibova, Leyla Orujova, Teymur Garibov, Aytan Abdullayeva, Leyla Muradova, Roya Hasanova, Nigar Familsoy, Sayali Mammadova, Kamilla Musayeva, Namig Ismayilzade.

Within the project, workshop and various cultural evenings will be held until March.

Ambassadors and representative offices will plant trees in order to reflect the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and other countries.

H.E.Art art is an environmental project created by Arts Council Azerbaijan to contribute to the post-processing of oil barrels.

The project allows to use metal barrels in an environmentally responsible manner as well as to develop creative thinking. Bright painting ideas turn metal barrels into colorful and beautiful yard decorations.

The mobility of barrels allows to quickly move them to new locations.

The author of the project is the head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

