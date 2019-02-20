Azercell, known as the company that supports innovative ideas and projects in our country is the main partner of the IV Booktrailer Festival.

The project aims at promoting books, supporting and developing creative forms of reading, searching talented young people in cinematography(director, operator, artist, actor, makeup artist, etc.) and promoting booktrailers as a part of art and business.

Regardless of age, everyone can take part in the competition by filming a booktrailer on the works of favorite Azerbaijani author and registering it on the festival's official website (www.booktrailer.az). Organizational supporters of the festival are the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the International Mugham Center and the “Azərbaycanfilm” studio named after J. Jabbarli.

This year's IV Booktrailer Festival presents a novelty to the participants. Thus, Azercell, the leading operator of the country, which is the main partner of the project, has set an award of 1,000 AZN in the "Best Mobile Booktrailer" nomination. Everyone by filming booktrailer with mobile phone and by applying to the festival on this nomination gets a chance to win an award of 1,000 AZN.

There is no restriction in the number of booktrailers offered by a participant. The terms and conditions of participation can be found at the official website www.booktrailer.az or on the https://www.facebook.com/BooktrailerFest/ Facebook page. Inquiries also can be addressed to the email: festival2019@booktrailer.az

It should be noted that the Ministry of Culture will award 1st place winner with 1000 AZN, each of the 2 winners of the 2nd place will receive 800 AZN and each of the 3 winners of the 3rd place will be awarded with 500 AZN.The winner of the “Best Mobile Booktrailer” nomination will recieve 1000 AZN from Azercell as a prize.

The last admission of the Booktrailer is April 1, 2019.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 percent of the territory (excluding 20 percent of the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz