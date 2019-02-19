By Laman Ismayilova

The Mosaic of Linguistic Cultures Festival was held at Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers.

The festival was timed to the International Year of Indigenous Languages, Trend Life reported.

In 2016, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution (A/RES/71/178) proclaiming 2019 as the International Year of Indigenous Languages, based on a recommendation by the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

The event was co-organized by the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Azerbaijan with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the offices of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Republic of Dagestan in Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the Russian Community in Azerbaijan, the Commonwealth Public Association of Solidarity of the Peoples of Azerbaijan, the Cossack Association of Azerbaijan, the Tugan Tel Public association of Tatar culture, the Tatarstan public association, the Yashlek center of Tatar youth in Azerbaijan, the Lezghin Samur Center, the Avar society took part in the event.

The festival program included music, dance and literary works of the peoples living in Azerbaijan: Avar, Azerbaijani, Lezgin, Russian, Tatar.

Famous artists, Aslan Azimzade, Mutalib Boroyev, Shamil Hiroyev, Javahir Abdulova, Ulyana and Sergey Kasikov, Lezgin Samur folk song and dance ensemble, children's studio ensemble of "contemporary" dance ensemble of the Khazar University, dance groups "Dejel Gizlar" and " Mehriban", children's theater-studio Gunay presented the play based on the poem by Gabdulla Tukai "Shurale".

The director of the festival is Gulnar Hajiyeva. The event was hosted by a student of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Alexander Hajiyevskiy.

