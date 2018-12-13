By Laman Ismayilova

The final of the 31st Best Model of World was solemnly held in Turkey.

Models from more than fifty countries participated in the beauty contest, Trend Life reported.

Azerbaijani model Shakir Ahmadzade was awarded the title 1st Runner Up and recognized as Vice-Champion. The representative of Azerbaijan Jamila Golubovich became the owner of the Best Grace title.

The delegation of the country also included the international and national competition director Agil Mamiyev and the executive director Perviz Azimzade.

Azerbaijani models were dressed in stunning gowns of Azerbaijan National Clothes Center headed by Gulnara Khalilova.

The winners of the Best Model of World 2018 were Iman Casablanca (Morocco) and Marc Sarre (Italy). 1st Runner Up - Shakir Ahmadzade (Azerbaijan) and Turkan Sultan (Turkey), 2st Runner Up - Anjali Vinodiya (Sri Lanka) and Ulash Ozgur Aslan (Turkey).

Best Model of the World has been held since 1987. The president of the beauty contest is Erkan Ozerman (Turkey).

